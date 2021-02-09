Bạn có thể chuyển sang phiên bản mobile rút gọn của Zing News nếu mạng chậm. Đóng

Phim về Hàn kiều tại Mỹ gây ấn tượng với 10 đề cử Critics' Choice

  Thứ ba, 9/2/2021 16:30 (GMT+7)
Danh sách đề cử Critics Choice Awards lần thứ 26 đã được công bố, với hai bộ phim “Mank” và “Minari” ở vị trí dẫn dầu.

Ngày 8/2, Critics Choice Association (CCA) công bố danh sách đề cử của giải thưởng thường niên Critics' Choice Awards lần thứ 26.

Giống như tại Quả cầu vàng, dịch vụ xem video trực tuyến Netflix dẫn đầu với 24 đề cử nhờ bốn tác phẩm Mank, Malcolm & Marie, Da 5 BloodsThe Trial of the Chicago 7.

Mank dựa trên câu chuyện có thật về Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) - nhà biên kịch khó tính đã chấp bút cho kịch bản tác phẩm kinh điển Citizen Kane (1941). Phim dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử ở Critics Choice Awards năm nay khi có mặt ở 12 hạng mục.

de cu Critics Choice Awards 2021 anh 1

Gary Oldman và Amanda Seyfried trong một cảnh phim Mank. Ảnh: Netflix.

Những đề cử đáng chú của MankPhim truyện xuất sắc, Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc (Gary Oldman), Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc (Amanda Seyfried) và Đạo diễn xuất sắc (David Fincher).

Minari, bộ phim về cuộc sống của một gia đình gốc Hàn nhập cư vào Mỹ do hãng A24 sản xuất, là đối thủ cạnh tranh trực tiếp với Mank ở các hạng mục Phim truyện xuất sắc, Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc (Steven Yeun), Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc (Youn Yuh Jung) và Đạo diễn xuất sắc (Lee Isaac Chung).

Cùng với loạt đề cử từ SAG (Hiệp hội Diễn viên Mỹ) hồi cuối tuần trước, tương lai của Minari xán lạn trở lại, sau khi bị Quả cầu vàng ngó lơ.

Nomadland, bộ phim với vai chính do Frances McDormand đảm nhận, cũng nằm trong top đề cử của Critics' Choice với 6 hạng mục, bao gồm Phim truyện xuất sắcĐạo diễn xuất sắc cho Chloé Zhao.

Lễ trao giải Critics' Choice lần thứ 26 sẽ được tổ chức vào ngày 7/3/2021. MC chương trình năm nay là ngôi sao Taye Diggs.

Danh sách đề cử điện ảnh Critics' Choice Awards 2021

Phim truyện xuất sắc

Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Ben Affleck trong The Way Back
Riz Ahmed trong Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman trong Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Tom Hanks - News of the World
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Delroy Lindo - Da 5 Bloods
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day trong The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan trong Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby trong Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand trong Nomadland
Carey Mulligan trong Promising Young Woman
Zendaya trong Malcolm & Marie

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Chadwick Boseman trong Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen trong The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray trong On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. trong One Night in Miami
Paul Raci trong Sound of Metal

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Maria Bakalova trong Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn trong Pieces of a Woman
Glenn Close trong Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman trong The Father
Amanda Seyfried trong Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn trong Minari

Diễn viên mới xuất sắc

Ryder Allen trong Palmer
Ibrahima Gueye trong The Life Ahead
Alan Kim trong Minari
Talia Ryder trong Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Caoilinn Springall trong The Midnight Sky
Helena Zengel trong News of the World

Dàn diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
Sound of Metal

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Lee Isaac Chung với Minari
Emerald Fennell với Promising Young Woman
David Fincher với Mank
Spike Lee với Da 5 Bloods
Regina King với One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin với The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao với Nomadland

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc

Minari
Promising Young Woman
Mank
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc

News of the World
The Father
One Night in Miami
First Cow
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Nomadland

Quay phim xuất sắc

First Cow
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Da 5 Bloods
Tenet
News of the World

Thiết kế mỹ thuật xuất sắc

The Personal History of David Copperfield
News of the World
Tenet
Mank
Emma.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Dựng phim xuất sắc

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Tenet
Mank
The Father
Nomadland
Sound of Metal

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc

Emma.
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Promising Young Woman
Mank

Hóa trang và làm tóc xuất sắc

Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Kỹ xảo hình ảnh xuất sắc

Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984

Phim hài xuất sắc

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The King of Staten Island
On The Rocks
Palm Springs
The Prom

Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc

Another Round
Collective
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us

Ca khúc chủ đề xuất sắc

Everybody Cries trong The Outpost
Fight for You trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Husavik (My Home Town) trong Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io si (Seen) trong The Life Ahead (2020)
Speak Now trong One Night in Miami
Tigress & Tweed trong The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Nhạc nền trong phim xuất sắc

The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Minari
Mank
Soul

Đường đua Oscar 2021 bắt đầu nóng dần

Danh sách đề cử của Quả cầu vàng và Hiệp hội Diễn viên Mỹ (SAG) giúp những ứng cử viên sớm của giải Oscar năm nay dần lộ diện.

3 giờ trước

‘Malcolm & Marie’ - cuộc hơn thua của những kẻ đang yêu

Bộ phim được bí mật thực hiện giữa đợt bùng phát đầu tiên của dịch Covid-19 tại nước Mỹ mang lại cho khán giả một biểu hiện khác lạ của tình yêu.

08:00 7/2/2021

‘Minari’ - giấc mơ Mỹ của người nhập cư Hàn Quốc

Bộ phim “Minari” đem đến thông điệp ấm áp và cảm động về tình người từ hành trình lập nghiệp của một gia đình nhập cư Hàn Quốc trên đất nước Mỹ vào thập niên 1980.

18:03 13/1/2021

