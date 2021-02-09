Phim về Hàn kiều tại Mỹ gây ấn tượng với 10 đề cử Critics' Choice

Ngày 8/2, Critics Choice Association (CCA) công bố danh sách đề cử của giải thưởng thường niên Critics' Choice Awards lần thứ 26.
Giống như tại Quả cầu vàng, dịch vụ xem video trực tuyến Netflix dẫn đầu với 24 đề cử nhờ bốn tác phẩm Mank, Malcolm & Marie, Da 5 Bloods và The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Mank dựa trên câu chuyện có thật về Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) - nhà biên kịch khó tính đã chấp bút cho kịch bản tác phẩm kinh điển Citizen Kane (1941). Phim dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử ở Critics Choice Awards năm nay khi có mặt ở 12 hạng mục.
Gary Oldman và Amanda Seyfried trong một cảnh phim Mank. Ảnh: Netflix.
Những đề cử đáng chú của Mank có Phim truyện xuất sắc, Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc (Gary Oldman), Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc (Amanda Seyfried) và Đạo diễn xuất sắc (David Fincher).
Minari, bộ phim về cuộc sống của một gia đình gốc Hàn nhập cư vào Mỹ do hãng A24 sản xuất, là đối thủ cạnh tranh trực tiếp với Mank ở các hạng mục Phim truyện xuất sắc, Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc (Steven Yeun), Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc (Youn Yuh Jung) và Đạo diễn xuất sắc (Lee Isaac Chung).
Cùng với loạt đề cử từ SAG (Hiệp hội Diễn viên Mỹ) hồi cuối tuần trước, tương lai của Minari xán lạn trở lại, sau khi bị Quả cầu vàng ngó lơ.
Nomadland, bộ phim với vai chính do Frances McDormand đảm nhận, cũng nằm trong top đề cử của Critics' Choice với 6 hạng mục, bao gồm Phim truyện xuất sắc và Đạo diễn xuất sắc cho Chloé Zhao.
Lễ trao giải Critics' Choice lần thứ 26 sẽ được tổ chức vào ngày 7/3/2021. MC chương trình năm nay là ngôi sao Taye Diggs.
Danh sách đề cử điện ảnh Critics' Choice Awards 2021
Phim truyện xuất sắc
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Ben Affleck trong The Way Back
Riz Ahmed trong Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman trong Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Tom Hanks - News of the World
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Delroy Lindo - Da 5 Bloods
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day trong The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan trong Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby trong Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand trong Nomadland
Carey Mulligan trong Promising Young Woman
Zendaya trong Malcolm & Marie
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Chadwick Boseman trong Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen trong The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray trong On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. trong One Night in Miami
Paul Raci trong Sound of Metal
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Maria Bakalova trong Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn trong Pieces of a Woman
Glenn Close trong Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman trong The Father
Amanda Seyfried trong Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn trong Minari
Diễn viên mới xuất sắc
Ryder Allen trong Palmer
Ibrahima Gueye trong The Life Ahead
Alan Kim trong Minari
Talia Ryder trong Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Caoilinn Springall trong The Midnight Sky
Helena Zengel trong News of the World
Dàn diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
Sound of Metal
Đạo diễn xuất sắc
Lee Isaac Chung với Minari
Emerald Fennell với Promising Young Woman
David Fincher với Mank
Spike Lee với Da 5 Bloods
Regina King với One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin với The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao với Nomadland
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Mank
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc
News of the World
The Father
One Night in Miami
First Cow
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Nomadland
Quay phim xuất sắc
First Cow
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Da 5 Bloods
Tenet
News of the World
Thiết kế mỹ thuật xuất sắc
The Personal History of David Copperfield
News of the World
Tenet
Mank
Emma.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Dựng phim xuất sắc
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Tenet
Mank
The Father
Nomadland
Sound of Metal
Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc
Emma.
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Promising Young Woman
Mank
Hóa trang và làm tóc xuất sắc
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Kỹ xảo hình ảnh xuất sắc
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
Phim hài xuất sắc
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The King of Staten Island
On The Rocks
Palm Springs
The Prom
Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc
Another Round
Collective
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Ca khúc chủ đề xuất sắc
Everybody Cries trong The Outpost
Fight for You trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Husavik (My Home Town) trong Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io si (Seen) trong The Life Ahead (2020)
Speak Now trong One Night in Miami
Tigress & Tweed trong The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Nhạc nền trong phim xuất sắc
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Minari
Mank
Soul
