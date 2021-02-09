Phim về Hàn kiều tại Mỹ gây ấn tượng với 10 đề cử Critics' Choice

Ngày 8/2, Critics Choice Association (CCA) công bố danh sách đề cử của giải thưởng thường niên Critics' Choice Awards lần thứ 26.

Giống như tại Quả cầu vàng, dịch vụ xem video trực tuyến Netflix dẫn đầu với 24 đề cử nhờ bốn tác phẩm Mank, Malcolm & Marie, Da 5 Bloods và The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Mank dựa trên câu chuyện có thật về Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) - nhà biên kịch khó tính đã chấp bút cho kịch bản tác phẩm kinh điển Citizen Kane (1941). Phim dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử ở Critics Choice Awards năm nay khi có mặt ở 12 hạng mục.

Những đề cử đáng chú của Mank có Phim truyện xuất sắc, Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc (Gary Oldman), Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc (Amanda Seyfried) và Đạo diễn xuất sắc (David Fincher).

Minari, bộ phim về cuộc sống của một gia đình gốc Hàn nhập cư vào Mỹ do hãng A24 sản xuất, là đối thủ cạnh tranh trực tiếp với Mank ở các hạng mục Phim truyện xuất sắc, Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc (Steven Yeun), Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc (Youn Yuh Jung) và Đạo diễn xuất sắc (Lee Isaac Chung).

Cùng với loạt đề cử từ SAG (Hiệp hội Diễn viên Mỹ) hồi cuối tuần trước, tương lai của Minari xán lạn trở lại, sau khi bị Quả cầu vàng ngó lơ.

Nomadland, bộ phim với vai chính do Frances McDormand đảm nhận, cũng nằm trong top đề cử của Critics' Choice với 6 hạng mục, bao gồm Phim truyện xuất sắc và Đạo diễn xuất sắc cho Chloé Zhao.

Lễ trao giải Critics' Choice lần thứ 26 sẽ được tổ chức vào ngày 7/3/2021. MC chương trình năm nay là ngôi sao Taye Diggs.

Danh sách đề cử điện ảnh Critics' Choice Awards 2021

Phim truyện xuất sắc

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Ben Affleck trong The Way Back

Riz Ahmed trong Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman trong Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tom Hanks - News of the World

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Delroy Lindo - Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day trong The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan trong Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby trong Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand trong Nomadland

Carey Mulligan trong Promising Young Woman

Zendaya trong Malcolm & Marie

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Chadwick Boseman trong Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen trong The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya trong Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray trong On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. trong One Night in Miami

Paul Raci trong Sound of Metal

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Maria Bakalova trong Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn trong Pieces of a Woman

Glenn Close trong Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman trong The Father

Amanda Seyfried trong Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn trong Minari

Diễn viên mới xuất sắc

Ryder Allen trong Palmer

Ibrahima Gueye trong The Life Ahead

Alan Kim trong Minari

Talia Ryder trong Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Caoilinn Springall trong The Midnight Sky

Helena Zengel trong News of the World

Dàn diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

Sound of Metal

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Lee Isaac Chung với Minari

Emerald Fennell với Promising Young Woman

David Fincher với Mank

Spike Lee với Da 5 Bloods

Regina King với One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin với The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao với Nomadland

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Mank

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc

News of the World

The Father

One Night in Miami

First Cow

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Nomadland

Quay phim xuất sắc

First Cow

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Da 5 Bloods

Tenet

News of the World

Thiết kế mỹ thuật xuất sắc

The Personal History of David Copperfield

News of the World

Tenet

Mank

Emma.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Dựng phim xuất sắc

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Tenet

Mank

The Father

Nomadland

Sound of Metal

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc

Emma.

Mulan

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Promising Young Woman

Mank

Hóa trang và làm tóc xuất sắc

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Kỹ xảo hình ảnh xuất sắc

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984

Phim hài xuất sắc

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The King of Staten Island

On The Rocks

Palm Springs

The Prom

Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc

Another Round

Collective

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Ca khúc chủ đề xuất sắc

Everybody Cries trong The Outpost

Fight for You trong Judas and the Black Messiah

Husavik (My Home Town) trong Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io si (Seen) trong The Life Ahead (2020)

Speak Now trong One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed trong The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Nhạc nền trong phim xuất sắc

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Minari

Mank

Soul