Oscar 2021: Có còn đáng để chờ đợi?

  • Thứ hai, 26/4/2021 05:55 (GMT+7)
  • 26 phút trước

Cho đến trước đêm trao giải, giới quan sát quốc tế thừa nhận họ không chắc chắn về kết quả tại một số hạng mục, như Phim truyện, Nữ diễn viên chính, Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc...

  • Lễ trao giải thưởng điện ảnh Oscar lần thứ 93 do Viện hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Điện ảnh Mỹ (AMPAS) tổ chức diễn ra vào sáng 26/4 (theo giờ Việt Nam), tức chậm hai tháng so với dự kiến do ảnh hưởng của đại dịch Covid-19.
  • Mank là bộ phim có nhiều đề cử nhất khi có tên ở tổng cộng 10 hạng mục.
  • Tám tác phẩm tranh giải Phim truyện xuất sắc năm nay bao gồm The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7.
  • Số đông dự đoán Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) và Youn Yuh Jung (Minari) sẽ giành bốn giải thưởng về diễn xuất.
8 tác phẩm tranh giải Phim truyện xuất sắc tại Oscar 2021 "'The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Mank", "Minari", "Nomadland", "Promising Young Woman", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of the Chicago 7" là những cái tên sẽ tranh giải thưởng cao nhất của Oscar lần thứ 93.

  • Năm nay, sự kiện được tổ chức tại sảnh nhà ga Union, nhà hát Dolby và nhiều điểm cầu khác trên thế giới thông qua vệ tinh. Hai vợ chồng Steven Yeun và Joanna Pak cũng có mặt từ sớm. Yeun tranh giải Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc với Minari và là một trong hai tài tử gốc Á đầu tiên có vinh dự này, bên cạnh Riz Ahmed.

    Le trao giai Oscar 2021 anh 1

  • Thảm đỏ của Oscar 2021 đã bắt đầu diễn ra, và một số ngôi sao cũng có mặt từ sớm. Carey Mulligan năm nay tranh giải Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc với Promising Young Woman - bộ phim lên án văn hóa cưỡng hiếp.

    Le trao giai Oscar 2021 anh 2

  • Đến hẹn lại lên, giải thưởng điện ảnh quan trọng nhất trong năm - Oscar - sẽ diễn ra trong sáng 26/4 (theo giờ Việt Nam). Năm nay, sự kiện bị hoãn đúng hai tháng do ảnh hưởng từ đại dịch Covid-19.

    Liệu Nomadland sẽ lên ngôi cao nhất, hay có cái tên nào có thể ngáng đường tác phẩm? Liệu ai sẽ được gọi tên ở hạng mục Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc? Chadwick Boseman có nhận tượng vàng Oscar sau khi đã qua đời? Câu trả lời sẽ tới sau vài giờ nữa.

    Le trao giai Oscar 2021 anh 3

Kết quả giải thưởng Oscar lần thứ 93 (đang cập nhật)

Phim truyện điện ảnh xuất sắc

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Thomas Vinterberg với Another Round
David Fincher với Mank
Lee Isaac Chung với Minari
Chloé Zhao với Nomadland
Emerald Fennell với Promising Young Woman

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Riz Ahmed trong Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman trong Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins trong The Father
Gary Oldman trong Mank
Steven Yeun trong Minari

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Viola Davis trong Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day trong The United States v. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby trong Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand trong Nomadland
Carey Mulligan trong Promising Young Woman

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Sacha Baron Cohen trong The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. trong One Night in Miami
Paul Raci trong Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield trong Judas and the Black Messiah

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Maria Bakalova trong Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close trong Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman trong The Father
Amanda Seyfried trong Mank
Youn Yuh-jung trong Minari

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Ca khúc chủ đề trong phim xuất sắc

Fight for You trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice trong The Trial of the Chicago 7
Húsavík trong Eurovision Song Contest
Io Si (Seen) trong The Life Ahead
Speak Now trong One Night in Miami

Nhạc nền trong phim xuất sắc

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Dựng phim xuất sắc

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Quay phim xuất sắc

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Hóa trang và làm tóc xuất sắc

Emma., Marese Langan
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Kỹ xảo hình ảnh xuất sắc

Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

Âm thanh xuất sắc

Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc

Emma., Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc

Onward (Pixar)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Phim quốc tế xuất sắc

Another Round (Đan Mạch)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Phim tài liệu xuất sắc

Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
Crip Camp (Netflix)
The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
Time (Amazon Studios)

Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc

Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)
A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)
Do Not Split (Field of Vision)
Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

Phim ngắn xuất sắc

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Tuấn Lương

Lễ trao giải Oscar 2021 Oscar MTV Nomadland Chloé Zhao Minari Oscar

Bình luận

Đọc tiếp

