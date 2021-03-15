‘Em của thời niên thiếu’ nhận đề cử Oscar 2021

Ngày 15/3, Viện hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Điện ảnh Mỹ (AMPAS) công bố danh sách đề cử giải thưởng điện ảnh Oscar lần thứ 93.

Ở hạng mục Phim quốc tế xuất sắc, Better Days - Em của thời niên thiếu vào danh sách 5 đề cử cuối cùng. Đại diện của Hong Kong (Trung Quốc) sẽ cạnh tranh với Another Round (Đan Mạch), Collective (Romania), The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia) và Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina).

Theo danh sách đề cử, Mank là tác phẩm được AMPAS ưu ái nhất khi có tên ở 10 hạng mục. Trong đó, đáng chú ý có Phim truyện, Đạo diễn (David Fincher), Nam diễn viên chính (Gary Oldman) và Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc (Amanda Seyfried).

Song, bộ phim của Netflix kể về quá trình xây dựng kịch bản tác phẩm kinh điển Citizen Kane (1941) thực tế đang tỏ ra hụt hơi trong mùa giải thưởng điện ảnh 2020-21. Từng dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử Quả cầu Vàng, nhưng Mank ra về trắng tay tại sự kiện của Hiệp hội Báo chí Nước ngoài tại Hollywood diễn ra hồi tháng 2.

Có 6 bộ phim nhận 6 đề cử, bao gồm The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal và The Trial of the Chicago 7. Nhóm này đều có tên ở hạng mục Phim truyện xuất sắc.

Cái tên còn lại ở hạng mục quan trọng nhất là Promising Young Women. Câu chuyện báo thù của một phụ nữ trẻ do Carey Mulligan thể hiện nhận được 5 đề cử.

Giống như Quả cầu Vàng, danh sách đề cử Oscar năm nay cho thấy sự thống trị của các dịch vụ chiếu phim trực tuyến sau một năm ngành công nghiệp điện ảnh lao đao vì dịch bệnh. Minh chứng nằm ở việc các tác phẩm điện ảnh do Netflix sản xuất nhận tổng cộng 35 đề cử.

Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử Oscar, có hai nữ đạo diễn cùng tranh tài ở hạng mục Đạo diễn xuất sắc. Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) và Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) mới là những nhà làm phim phái đẹp thứ 6 và thứ 7 nhận được vinh dự này.

Với các hạng mục diễn xuất, Chadwick Boseman là người thứ bảy trong lịch sử nhận đề cử sau khi qua đời. Trong số này, có Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight) và Peter Finch (Network) từng giành được tượng vàng trong quá khứ.

Năm nay, Boseman tranh giải Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc với Oldman, Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) và Steven Yeun (Minari). Yuen là người Mỹ gốc Á đầu tiên được AMPAS trao cơ hội ở hạng mục này.

Do ảnh hưởng từ đại dịch Covid-19, AMPAS buộc phải hoãn sự kiện Oscar 2021 từ tháng 2 như thông lệ tới cuối tháng 4. Cách đây hơn một năm, cả thế giới đã chứng kiến chiến thắng lịch sử của bộ phim Hàn Quốc Parasite tại Oscar lần thứ 92.

Theo kế hoạch, lễ trao giải Oscar năm nay sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 25/4 tại nhiều địa điểm khác nhau qua hình thức trực tuyến.

Danh sách đề cử giải thưởng Oscar lần thứ 93

Phim truyện điện ảnh xuất sắc

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Thomas Vinterberg với Another Round

David Fincher với Mank

Lee Isaac Chung với Minari

Chloé Zhao với Nomadland

Emerald Fennell với Promising Young Woman

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Riz Ahmed trong Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman trong Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins trong The Father

Gary Oldman trong Mank

Steven Yeun trong Minari

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Viola Davis trong Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day trong The United States v. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby trong Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand trong Nomadland

Carey Mulligan trong Promising Young Woman

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Sacha Baron Cohen trong The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya trong Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. trong One Night in Miami

Paul Raci trong Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield trong Judas and the Black Messiah

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Maria Bakalova trong Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close trong Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman trong The Father

Amanda Seyfried trong Mank

Youn Yuh-jung trong Minari

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Ca khúc chủ đề trong phim xuất sắc

Fight for You trong Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice trong The Trial of the Chicago 7

Húsavík trong Eurovision Song Contest

Io Si (Seen) trong The Life Ahead

Speak Now trong One Night in Miami

Nhạc nền trong phim xuất sắc

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Dựng phim xuất sắc

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Quay phim xuất sắc

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Hóa trang và làm tóc xuất sắc

Emma., Marese Langan

Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Kỹ xảo hình ảnh xuất sắc

Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

Âm thanh xuất sắc

Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc

Emma., Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Phim quốc tế xuất sắc

Another Round (Đan Mạch)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Phim tài liệu xuất sắc

Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc

Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

Phim ngắn xuất sắc

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye