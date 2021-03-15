‘Em của thời niên thiếu’ nhận đề cử Oscar 2021

Ngày 15/3, Viện hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Điện ảnh Mỹ (AMPAS) công bố danh sách đề cử giải thưởng điện ảnh Oscar lần thứ 93.
Ở hạng mục Phim quốc tế xuất sắc, Better Days - Em của thời niên thiếu vào danh sách 5 đề cử cuối cùng. Đại diện của Hong Kong (Trung Quốc) sẽ cạnh tranh với Another Round (Đan Mạch), Collective (Romania), The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia) và Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina).
|
Bộ phim của Châu Đông Vũ sẽ tranh giải Phim quốc tế xuất sắc tại Oscar lần thứ 93. Ảnh: Outnow.
Theo danh sách đề cử, Mank là tác phẩm được AMPAS ưu ái nhất khi có tên ở 10 hạng mục. Trong đó, đáng chú ý có Phim truyện, Đạo diễn (David Fincher), Nam diễn viên chính (Gary Oldman) và Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc (Amanda Seyfried).
Song, bộ phim của Netflix kể về quá trình xây dựng kịch bản tác phẩm kinh điển Citizen Kane (1941) thực tế đang tỏ ra hụt hơi trong mùa giải thưởng điện ảnh 2020-21. Từng dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử Quả cầu Vàng, nhưng Mank ra về trắng tay tại sự kiện của Hiệp hội Báo chí Nước ngoài tại Hollywood diễn ra hồi tháng 2.
Có 6 bộ phim nhận 6 đề cử, bao gồm The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal và The Trial of the Chicago 7. Nhóm này đều có tên ở hạng mục Phim truyện xuất sắc.
|
Mank dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử Oscar năm nay. Ảnh: Netflix.
Cái tên còn lại ở hạng mục quan trọng nhất là Promising Young Women. Câu chuyện báo thù của một phụ nữ trẻ do Carey Mulligan thể hiện nhận được 5 đề cử.
Giống như Quả cầu Vàng, danh sách đề cử Oscar năm nay cho thấy sự thống trị của các dịch vụ chiếu phim trực tuyến sau một năm ngành công nghiệp điện ảnh lao đao vì dịch bệnh. Minh chứng nằm ở việc các tác phẩm điện ảnh do Netflix sản xuất nhận tổng cộng 35 đề cử.
Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử Oscar, có hai nữ đạo diễn cùng tranh tài ở hạng mục Đạo diễn xuất sắc. Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) và Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) mới là những nhà làm phim phái đẹp thứ 6 và thứ 7 nhận được vinh dự này.
|
Minari giúp Steven Yeun (bìa trái) và Yoon Yuh-jung (giữa) nhận những đề cử diễn xuất mang tính lịch sử. Ảnh: A24.
Với các hạng mục diễn xuất, Chadwick Boseman là người thứ bảy trong lịch sử nhận đề cử sau khi qua đời. Trong số này, có Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight) và Peter Finch (Network) từng giành được tượng vàng trong quá khứ.
Năm nay, Boseman tranh giải Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc với Oldman, Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) và Steven Yeun (Minari). Yuen là người Mỹ gốc Á đầu tiên được AMPAS trao cơ hội ở hạng mục này.
Do ảnh hưởng từ đại dịch Covid-19, AMPAS buộc phải hoãn sự kiện Oscar 2021 từ tháng 2 như thông lệ tới cuối tháng 4. Cách đây hơn một năm, cả thế giới đã chứng kiến chiến thắng lịch sử của bộ phim Hàn Quốc Parasite tại Oscar lần thứ 92.
Theo kế hoạch, lễ trao giải Oscar năm nay sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 25/4 tại nhiều địa điểm khác nhau qua hình thức trực tuyến.
Danh sách đề cử giải thưởng Oscar lần thứ 93
Phim truyện điện ảnh xuất sắc
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Đạo diễn xuất sắc
Thomas Vinterberg với Another Round
David Fincher với Mank
Lee Isaac Chung với Minari
Chloé Zhao với Nomadland
Emerald Fennell với Promising Young Woman
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Riz Ahmed trong Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman trong Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins trong The Father
Gary Oldman trong Mank
Steven Yeun trong Minari
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Viola Davis trong Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day trong The United States v. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby trong Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand trong Nomadland
Carey Mulligan trong Promising Young Woman
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Sacha Baron Cohen trong The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. trong One Night in Miami
Paul Raci trong Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Maria Bakalova trong Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close trong Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman trong The Father
Amanda Seyfried trong Mank
Youn Yuh-jung trong Minari
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Ca khúc chủ đề trong phim xuất sắc
Fight for You trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice trong The Trial of the Chicago 7
Húsavík trong Eurovision Song Contest
Io Si (Seen) trong The Life Ahead
Speak Now trong One Night in Miami
Nhạc nền trong phim xuất sắc
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Dựng phim xuất sắc
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Quay phim xuất sắc
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Hóa trang và làm tóc xuất sắc
Emma., Marese Langan
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Kỹ xảo hình ảnh xuất sắc
Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
Âm thanh xuất sắc
Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc
Emma., Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc
Onward (Pixar)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc
Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Phim quốc tế xuất sắc
Another Round (Đan Mạch)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina)
Phim tài liệu xuất sắc
Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
Crip Camp (Netflix)
The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
Time (Amazon Studios)
Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc
Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)
A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)
Do Not Split (Field of Vision)
Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)
Phim ngắn xuất sắc
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Bình luận